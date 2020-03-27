Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Pictures show transformation of ExCeL into NHS Nightingale Hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 March 2020

The ExCeL is being made into a temporary hospital to help tackle the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The ExCeL is being made into a temporary hospital to help tackle the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Work to transform the ExCeL into a temmporary hospital is well underway as it prepares to welcome its first patients next week.

Military personnel move supplies at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireMilitary personnel move supplies at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The NHS Nightingale Hospital, as it will be known, will care for an initial 500 patients affected by coronavirus but will eventually have the capacity to treat up to 4,000 people at a time.

Members of the armed forces are on hand at the Royal Docks venue to assist with the transformation, including bringing in large oxygen tanks and putting up signage over the entrance.

The hospital, which will have up to 4,000 beds with oxygen and ventilators across two wards, will be mainly staffed by NHS doctors and nurses, although military medics will also tend to those requiring treatment for Covid-19. Some of the NHS staff will be those coming out of retirement.

Military personnel have been involved in the planning stages and continue to support NHS England by providing infrastructure, logistics and project management advice.

Military personnel move supplies at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireMilitary personnel move supplies at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The field hospital was announced by health secretary Matt Hancock - who revealed his own coronavirus diagnosis today (Friday, March 27) - earlier this week.

He said that transforming the venue in such a short space of time was “a remarkable feat in these challenging circumstances”.

Chief executive of the NHS, Sir Simon Stevens, added the field hospital was “a model of care never needed or seen before in this country”.

A worker puts up a notice at Prince Regent DLR station advising against non-essential travel. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireA worker puts up a notice at Prince Regent DLR station advising against non-essential travel. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireWorkers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Military presence outside the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireMilitary presence outside the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Soldiers unload a truck at the ExCeL, which is being made into a temporary hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireSoldiers unload a truck at the ExCeL, which is being made into a temporary hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A London Ambulance Service vehicle waits on a ramp. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireA London Ambulance Service vehicle waits on a ramp. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Murder investigation launched in Plaistow after woman’s body found in church grounds

A woman's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking Road, Plaistow on Thursday afternoon, March 26. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Murder investigation launched in Plaistow after woman’s body found in church grounds

A woman's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church on Barking Road, Plaistow on Thursday afternoon, March 26. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

The East London Football Podcast

A view of an LED sign informing fans that the game is off outside the London Stadium, home of West Ham United Football Club, following Friday's announcement that the Premier League has suspended all matches until Saturday April 4, 2020. Picture: PA

Maguire-Drew says O’s changing room is the best he’s been part of

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Shadika Patel: Poplar man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: East Ham Labour chairman urges Newham mayor to scrap council tax hike

Tahir Mirza is calling on the mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, to scrap planned cuts and a council tax hike. Picture: T Mirza
Drive 24