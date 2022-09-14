Newham parks fitted with pay-as-you-go workout stations

The equipment can be used for strength and conditioning training - Credit: Swing Fitness

Two Newham parks have been fitted with outdoor micro gyms that operate on a pay-as-you-go basis.

A couple of the micro gyms are installed at Plashet Park and one at Central Park, and are connected to a health and fitness app called Swing Fitness.

Cllr Neil Wilson, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "This programme will help to bring fitness to a wider audience, helping us to build a fairer Newham by making it easier for those who cannot access gyms to keep active.

"As the cost of living increases, it's even more important that we reduce the cost of exercise and healthy living."

Each micro gym houses 160kg worth of dumbbells and kettlebells in a case that doubles as an adjustable weights bench - Credit: Swing Fitness

The stations are unlocked by a smartphone for £1, with 10p charged per minute of use thereafter. The Swing Fitness app, which offers 45 workout videos, is free to download.

By spring 2023, the app creators hope to see new features added, including access to mindfulness and nutrition plans, running routes and local personal trainers.

Ian Nagle, co-founder and CEO of Swing Fitness, said: "People who live in small apartments or in multi-generational households don't have the space to exercise, or store fitness equipment. More people work from home now too, and they can work all day without leaving home.

"Parks are somewhere for people to connect with each other and improve their health and wellbeing by exercising in nature."

According to Ian, Swing Fitness first contacted the council a year ago: "We see how much the council is trying to do, how much it cares, but also how much pressure it's under from a growing local population and budget cuts.

"Swing Fitness provides fitness facilities quickly, activates green spaces easily and helps to address health inequality without councils incurring any cost."

There are also plans to let local healthcare providers prescribe use of the Swing Fitness stations to Newham residents for medical reasons.

Barnet, Westminster and Islington Councils have also recently installed Swing Fitness stations in their parks.