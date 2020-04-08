Search

Advanced search

Video

Coronavirus: Opera singing doctor wows colleagues during break from frontline at Newham Hospital’s A&E department

PUBLISHED: 17:01 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 08 April 2020

Dr Alex Aldren breaks into song during a shift at Newham Hospital. Picture: @mikaela157

Dr Alex Aldren breaks into song during a shift at Newham Hospital. Picture: @mikaela157

Archant

This is the moment an opera singing doctor breaks into song to entertain colleagues on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Alex Aldren has been performing for colleagues at Newham Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Maddie CutterDr Alex Aldren has been performing for colleagues at Newham Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Maddie Cutter

Dr Alex Aldren wowed A&E staff with his rendition of Neapolitan song Core ‘ngrato, or Ungrateful Heart, at Newham Hospital in Glen Road, Plaistow.

Alex said: “It’s a song I really like to sing. [Singing] is quite good for morale and a bit of relief.

“I love to do it and at the moment it’s the only chance I get to do something I’m always happy to do. It is a fantastic thing to perform in front of friends and colleagues,” Alex said.

A trained tenor, Alex has performed at the Royal Opera House, Garsington Opera and most recently as Alfredo in La traviata in Sicily.

But three weeks ago the 30 year old increased his part-time shifts at Barts NHS Health Trust hospitals to help manage the influx of patients.

And Alex had time to spare after the national lockdown forced theatre doors shut and saw concerts cancelled.

“It’s really difficult time in the opera world. For those of us lucky enough to have work lined up, it’s all been cancelled, at least for the next six months. It’s really sad,” Alex said.

Alex studied medicine at Birmingham University for six years then spent two at Newham Hospital and The Royal London before training at the Royal Academy of Music.

A keen performer, Alex would sing to patients and recalled performing for a fellow tenor who had advanced dementia at Newham.

“He responded amazingly. He started singing. We got chatting and it emerged he had done recordings with Joan Sutherland,” Alex said.

It was while at medical school that Alex – whose mother was a professional violinist – discovered opera, particularly after hearing Luciano Pavarotti sing Giacomo Puccini’s La bohème.

At his first singing lesson, his teacher told him to give up medicine and take up singing.

“[Performing] is very different to medicine, but it has parallels. People go to the opera seeking honest protrayals of storytelling and characters.

“That’s the same in medicine. Patients appreciate doctors that are honest and connect with them,” he said.

And appreciation for the NHS is making up for the applause which would have echoed around concert halls.

“The support from the public has been fantastic. It’s an amazing feeling working for the NHS,” Alex said.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Essex Cricket players and staff placed on furlough leave

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex spinner Harmer honoured by Wisden award

Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Uncertainty for O’s players with expiring contracts

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 8

England captain Heather Knight
Drive 24