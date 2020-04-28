Coronavirus: Newham Council honours NHS staff and key workers who have died from Covid-19

Councillors and staff observe a minute's silence at Newham Council's Dockside offices. Picture: Andrew Baker ©2020 Andrew Baker

The council paused to observe a minute’s silence to honour the frontline NHS staff and key workers who have died from Covid-19.

Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz during the minute's silence for NHS staff and key workers. Picture: Andrew Baker Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz during the minute's silence for NHS staff and key workers. Picture: Andrew Baker

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz led councillors, staff and officers in the reflection at the council’s Dockside offices this morning (Tuesday, April 28) and asked other staff working remotely to join the tribute from their homes.

More than 100 health and social care workers have lost their lives to the disease since the start of the coronavirus crisis, and many more in key service areas like public transport.

Ms Fiaz said: “As a council, we wanted to pay our own tribute to the heroic workers who have lost their lives to Covid-19 as a result of serving their communities during this desperate time.

“It was a very moving moment where we could all come together, not physically, but emotionally, to say thank you to those who have paid for their service with their lives. They will not be forgotten.”