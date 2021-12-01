Breaking

A confirmed case of Omicron has been reported in Newham.

Newham Council announced today - December 1 - that a resident has tested positive with the new Covid-19 variant of concern.

The council says its public health team are working closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and it will be working to identify any other "at risk" contacts.

The council said in a statement: "We wish the resident, and anyone else affected by this case, comfort during this time."

Meanwhile, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the WHO, said that while further information is still to come on the variant's transmissibility, there is "no indication" to suggest current vaccines will not work against the new strain.

The council is hosting a community Q & A session with its NHS colleagues on Omicron on tomorrow (December 2) at 6pm.

Residents are encouraged to join via Zoom. Find out more at newham.gov.uk/news/article/758/newham-council-statement-on-confirmed-case-of-omicron