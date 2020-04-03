Search

Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park issues social distancing reminder ahead of warmer weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 April 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The organisation looking after Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is reminding people about the need for social distancing as temperatures look set to rise.

The mercury is forecast to rise to 20C (68F) this Sunday with the risk that more people self-isolating will head to Newham’s open spaces.

But the London Legacy Development Corporation has asked visitors to observe government guidelines to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s director or park operations and venues, Mark Camley, said: “Keeping the park open relies on all of us doing our part.

“Be aware of other visitors, particularly if you are running or cycling, and follow social distancing – keeping two metres apart from those around you.

“If you’re walking your dog, remember to keep it on a lead, and don’t use the park for anything other than a short, daily visit for exercise.”

While the site’s playgrounds and outdoor gyms have been fenced off, the park has plenty of wide open spaces with security staff and gardeners doing essential upkeep.

However, Mark added that at this time, people are asked not visit unless they are able to walk or cycle to the park.

