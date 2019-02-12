Nursing and Midwifery Council to move into Stratford

The exterior of the International Quarter London in Stratford. Picture: IQL Archant

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has signed a ten-year lease for offices in Stratford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The NMC is the independent regulator for nurses, midwives and nursing associates and maintains the standards of those healthcare professionals.

It joins Unicef UK, the Financial Conduct Authority and Transport for London in Stratford’s One Westfield Avenue. The new NMC office occupies 21,744 square feet in the building.

The Council will keep its two existing central London premises as well as one in Edinburgh.

Matthew McClelland, NMC director of fitness to practise, said: “As well as delivering substantial cost savings, the move will bring our Fitness to Practise teams much closer together, supporting innovation and collaboration and creating the right environment for our employees to better support the people we’re here to serve.”

One Westfield Avenue is part of the £2.4 billion development International Quarter London (IQL), a joint venture by developer Lendlease and the Department for Transport owned London and Continental Railways (LCR).

The nine hectare development overlooks the Olympic Park and includes workspace, homes and public areas.