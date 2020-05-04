Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital ‘on standby’ as no new admissions expected

The Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

No new admissions are expected at the Nightingale Hospital in the coming days.

A spokesman for prime minister Boris Johnson said the temporary hospital at the ExCeL would be placed “on standby” due to limited demand for its services.

The spokesman said: “It’s not likely that in the coming days we will need to be admitting patients to the London Nightingale while coronavirus in the capital remains under control.

“That’s obviously a very positive thing and we remain grateful to everybody in London for following the government’s advice in helping to protect the NHS.

“What the Nightingale will be is effectively placed on standby so it would be ready to receive patients should that be required, but we are not anticipating that will be the case.”

The fact that the Nightingales have not been “used in a significant way” was “something that is positive and we are grateful to the public for its role in that”, the spokesman said, adding that the hospitals were “absolutely not” a waste of money.

He added: “People followed the advice to stay at home, that’s slowed the rate of infection and meant that the NHS wasn’t overwhelmed.”