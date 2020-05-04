Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital ‘on standby’ as no new admissions expected

PUBLISHED: 13:35 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 04 May 2020

The Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

No new admissions are expected at the Nightingale Hospital in the coming days.

A spokesman for prime minister Boris Johnson said the temporary hospital at the ExCeL would be placed “on standby” due to limited demand for its services.

The spokesman said: “It’s not likely that in the coming days we will need to be admitting patients to the London Nightingale while coronavirus in the capital remains under control.

You may also want to watch:

“That’s obviously a very positive thing and we remain grateful to everybody in London for following the government’s advice in helping to protect the NHS.

“What the Nightingale will be is effectively placed on standby so it would be ready to receive patients should that be required, but we are not anticipating that will be the case.”

The fact that the Nightingales have not been “used in a significant way” was “something that is positive and we are grateful to the public for its role in that”, the spokesman said, adding that the hospitals were “absolutely not” a waste of money.

He added: “People followed the advice to stay at home, that’s slowed the rate of infection and meant that the NHS wasn’t overwhelmed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

CCTV appeal after doctor followed from Shadwell station to Canning Town and pushed over

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Battle to survive coronavirus with no recourse to public funds - East Ham resident speaks out

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham

Calls for tougher measures to stop people flouting social distancing rules in Newham parks

Youngsters gathering in a playground in Plashet Park. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

CCTV appeal after doctor followed from Shadwell station to Canning Town and pushed over

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Battle to survive coronavirus with no recourse to public funds - East Ham resident speaks out

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham

Calls for tougher measures to stop people flouting social distancing rules in Newham parks

Youngsters gathering in a playground in Plashet Park. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital ‘on standby’ as no new admissions expected

The Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Battle to survive coronavirus with no recourse to public funds - East Ham resident speaks out

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Coronavirus: EFL clubs ‘taken out at the knees’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Coronavirus: Capital Kids Cricket keeping youngsters really busy

Capital Kids Cricket has devised challenges to keep youngsters occupied during the lockdown
Drive 24