Newham homeless charities receive hand sanitiser donation from West Ham sponsor

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 May 2020

West Ham United Women's managing director Jack Sullivan and general manager Karen Ray with NicheSolutions managing director Paul Calcott at the unveiling of the company's sleeve sponsorship. Picture: Arfa Griffiths / Griffiths Photographers, courtesy of West Ham United.

West Ham United Women's managing director Jack Sullivan and general manager Karen Ray with NicheSolutions managing director Paul Calcott at the unveiling of the company's sleeve sponsorship. Picture: Arfa Griffiths / Griffiths Photographers, courtesy of West Ham United.

Three charities providing accommodation for homeless people in Newham have received donations of hand sanitiser thanks to a West Ham United club sponsor.

NicheSolutions donated a 120 litres of hand sanitiser for the West Ham United Foundation to give to homelessness charities in Newham. Picture: West Ham UnitedNicheSolutions donated a 120 litres of hand sanitiser for the West Ham United Foundation to give to homelessness charities in Newham. Picture: West Ham United

NicheSolutions, which sponsors the football club’s women’s team, donated a 120 litres of hand sanitiser for the West Ham United Foundation to give to its community partners.

The donation has been shared equally by Caritas Anchor House and Just Homes in Canning Town and the Renewal Programme in Manor Park – charities which are the council-contracted homelessness hostel providers in Newham.

Women’s team managing director Jack Sullivan said: “Since the lockdown came into place, the club and its partners have been hugely proactive in supporting the most vulnerable in our community.

“From the Hammers at Home initiative, which is providing much needed daily entertainment and motivation for young fans, to donations of food and essential supplies to the likes of Romford Salvation Army and several Newham homelessness charities, these contributions are already making a huge difference.

“It is great to see the club and its partners, like NicheSolutions, continuing to build on these initiatives and coming together in a time when compassion and generosity are indispensable.”

NicheSolutions managing director Paul Calcott added: “As a proud sponsor of West Ham United Women, it was a pleasure to help out vulnerable members of the community with a donation of hand sanitiser.

“Now we’re hoping to raise a smile in these difficult times by giving away a West Ham United shirt signed by the whole first team.”

Visit NicheSolutionsGB.co.uk/news to enter the draw for free.

