Council promotes NHS Test and Trace after poll reveals many people don’t know how to get a Covid-19 test

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan PA Wire/PA Images

Newham Council has joined a campaign to raise awareness of Covid-19 testing and contact tracing.

The Keep London Safe initiative - supported by Public Health England (PHE), the NHS, and Greater London Authority (GLA) - follows research which showed almost half the people surveyed didn’t know how to get a coronavirus test.

The campaign has been launched across the 32 boroughs and the City of London.

Councillor Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member for health, adult social care and education, said: “We don’t want a second wave in borough - enough lives have been lost already.

“If you have any of the symptoms of Covid-19, it’s important that you stay at home and get yourself tested as soon as possible.”

Symptoms include a high temperature, a continuous cough, or loss or change in sense of taste or smell.

To book a test, visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119.

Cllr Ali said: “Keep social distancing and wash your hands regularly, and if you are out and about, please wear a face covering in shops and on public transport.

“If an NHS Test and Trace team contacts you, follow their instructions. Let’s all work together to keep Newham and the rest of London safe.”

Newham’s team of volunteer “Covid-19 health champions” are helping to keep people up to date with the latest advice and information about the virus.

A poll carried out by YouGov for the GLA in June found that 46 per cent of Londoners don’t know how to get a test and 35 per cent know little or nothing about NHS Test and Trace.

People from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, and those older than 65, were the least likely to know how to get tested.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Thanks to the monumental efforts of Londoners we have significantly reduced the number of COVID-19 cases, but we must continue to do everything we can to stop the further spread of the virus and avoid a deadly second wave.”

If NHS test and trace tells you that you’ve been in contact with someone with Covid-19, you must follow their instructions and stay home for 14 days.

Visit www.newham.gov.uk/covidhealthchampions if you’re interested in becoming a Newham Covid-19 health champion.