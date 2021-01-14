News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Health

NHS Nightingale London opens to patients without Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 3:17 PM January 14, 2021    Updated: 3:21 PM January 14, 2021
The ExCel centre in London

NHS Nightingale London is to take patients who have tested negative for Covid-19. - Credit: PA

NHS Nightingale London is taking patients who have tested negative for Covid-19.

The makeshift centre in Western Gateway, Royal Docks, is now being used for community rehab for patients who require an assessment or support before they leave hospital.

But visitors won't be allowed except in exceptional circumstances. However, patients should get access to iPads for virtual visits with loved ones. 

The focus on rehab differs to the care provided at the hospital during the first phase of the pandemic when patients with Covid-19 were admitted.

The Nightingale team includes nurses, physio-therapists, speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, social workers and GPs.

The care at NHS Nightingale, which is doubling up as a vaccination centre, is provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You may also want to watch:

The ExCeL was converted into a hospital with 4,000 intensive care beds in April.

It was run by Barts Health NHS Trust, which manages Whipps Cross, the Royal London and St Bartholomew’s hospitals.

Most Read

  1. 1 NHS 'concerned' about Covid vaccine uptake in Newham
  2. 2 Serial fraudster who set up fake real estate company jailed for six years
  3. 3 Barts apologises to family after death of Stratford woman
  1. 4 Half of people in Newham may have had Covid-19, analysis reveals
  2. 5 Knife-carrying teenager arrested after running from cops
  3. 6 Dangerous driver arrested after police find drugs and £28k cash
  4. 7 Deputy chairperson of Newham Council suspended by Labour Party
  5. 8 'Kindly keep out of Stratford': Johnson criticised over cycling trip
  6. 9 Double murder charge over stabbings, as police name victims
  7. 10 Footage shows crowd piling onto train at Canning Town station

However, the facility is now being run by NELFT NHS Foundation Trust which serves Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Havering, Redbridge, Waltham Forest and parts of Essex.

Health
Coronavirus
NHS
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Air quality

30 councillors urge mayor to halt controversial Newham parking scheme

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Crime

Experts warn people in Newham to beware Covid-19 vaccine scams

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Emergency Services

Wandering Ginger Tom given claret and blue collar after crossing Thames...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Crime

Woman injured in 'serious incident' at King George V DLR station

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus