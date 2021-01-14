NHS Nightingale London opens to patients without Covid-19
- Credit: PA
NHS Nightingale London is taking patients who have tested negative for Covid-19.
The makeshift centre in Western Gateway, Royal Docks, is now being used for community rehab for patients who require an assessment or support before they leave hospital.
But visitors won't be allowed except in exceptional circumstances. However, patients should get access to iPads for virtual visits with loved ones.
The focus on rehab differs to the care provided at the hospital during the first phase of the pandemic when patients with Covid-19 were admitted.
The Nightingale team includes nurses, physio-therapists, speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, social workers and GPs.
The care at NHS Nightingale, which is doubling up as a vaccination centre, is provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The ExCeL was converted into a hospital with 4,000 intensive care beds in April.
It was run by Barts Health NHS Trust, which manages Whipps Cross, the Royal London and St Bartholomew’s hospitals.
However, the facility is now being run by NELFT NHS Foundation Trust which serves Barking and Dagenham, Barnet, Havering, Redbridge, Waltham Forest and parts of Essex.