Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: NHS Nightingale in Royal Docks admits first patients

PUBLISHED: 08:43 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 08 April 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in Londonon Friday April 3, 2020. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Health Secretary Matt Hancock at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in Londonon Friday April 3, 2020. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Some of the 4,000 beds in the new NHS Nightingale hospital have been taken up by Covid-19 patients.

An ambulance crew await the first patients at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into the temporary NHS Nightingale hospital to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau. PA Wire/PA ImagesAn ambulance crew await the first patients at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into the temporary NHS Nightingale hospital to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau. PA Wire/PA Images

The first patients were admitted on Tuesday, April 7 to the temporary health facility in Royal Docks which was created in just nine days to help cope with the pandemic.

A spokeswoman declined to say how many people were being treated at the custom-built field hospital at the ExCeL Centre.

Opened by Prince Charles on Friday, April 3 and named after nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, it will need an army of up to 16,000 staff in clinical and ancillary roles to keep it running.

With more than 80 wards containing 42 beds each, the facility will be used to treat Covid-19 patients who have been transferred from other intensive care units across London.

Those who are admitted to the hospital will already be on a ventilator and will remain at the Nightingale until their course of ventilation is finished, the hospital’s chief medical director has said.

Coronavirus patients suffering from other serious conditions - such as cardiac issues - will be cared for at other specialist centres.

You may also want to watch:

Staff will be able to sleep at nearby hotels once they finish their shift, the hospital’s director of nursing, Eamonn Sullivan, said - though they can also choose to go home.

Contractors and around 200 military personnel worked to get it up and running in just over a week.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has called its construction “nothing short of extraordinary”.

He added: “Now we are gearing up to repeat that feat at another four sites across the country to add to the surge capacity in current NHS hospitals.”

Other Nightingale hospitals are due to open in Bristol, Harrogate, Birmingham, and Manchester.

The ExCeL centre has said it will not charge the NHS for use of the exhibition space after the initial deal included some contributions to costs.

The Sunday Times reported the complex, owned by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec), was charging the NHS between £2 million and £3 million per month to use the space.

But Adnec boss Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri said: “The venue was offered rent free from the initial conversation with the NHS, and Adnec Group will ensure the ExCeL London partnership comes at no cost to the NHS.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police appeal to identify people in connection with Newham burglaries

If you recognise any of these people, contact police and use the following unique reference numbers: urn041747 (left), urn041982 (centre), urn034450 (right). Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police appeal to identify people in connection with Newham burglaries

If you recognise any of these people, contact police and use the following unique reference numbers: urn041747 (left), urn041982 (centre), urn034450 (right). Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

FIFA approves extension of player contracts and movement of transfer windows

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Picture: PA

Iconic image of Ben Stokes wins Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019

Former Spurs, Hammers striker Greaves in hospital

Jimmy Greaves

Annual Sarah Hammond fun run moves online to raise money for Barts Charity

Lucy Singleton and Max Sharp were among those to take part in the Hammond Half Hour. Picture: Suzanne Sharp
Drive 24