Newham sixth form recommits to promoting mental health

PUBLISHED: 13:47 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 31 May 2019

Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) has signed onto a new mental health charter drawn-up with the help of experts to recommit itself to the wellbeing of its students and staff. Picture: NewVIc.

NewVIc

Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) has signed a new charter to reaffirm its commitment to staff and students' mental health.

Clauses in the charter include reducing stigma around mental health, providing training for staff and collecting student views on mental health and wellbeing.

The document was created by the Association of Colleges with help from mental health experts.

"Every student and staff member deserves to work, study and train in an environment that supports them to be healthy, happy and secure," said Mandeep Gill, principal and chief executive at the school.

"This charter provides a clear direction of travel that our students and staff can hold us to account as we continue to work together to support their health and wellbeing whilst they are at NewVIc"

Colleges in England teach and train 2.2 million people each year, including 685,000 young people, according to the Association of Colleges.

It also said one in 10 young people experience a mental health problem each year, and one in five experiences a common mental illness such as anxiety or depression at any one time.

The AOC is campaigning for better further education funding.

