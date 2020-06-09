Sixth form college in Plaistow set to begin phased reopening

Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) is set to begin a phased reopening of its Plaistow site next week.

Subject to further government announcements, NewVIc plans to gradually resume onsite teaching, learning and assessment for students from Monday, June 15.

Staff and students will attend by invitation only after being contacted individually.

Online learning for all courses will continue throughout the phased reopening.

From Monday, students will be invited to attend a session of no more than 90 minutes to discuss progression and finalise their next courses.

There will be no more than around 100 students in the college at any one time to ensure social distancing.

Enhanced cleaning and health and safety measures will also be in place.

The college says careful planning and detailed risk assessment has been carried out and it has implemented a range of measures to make the site Covid-19 safe.

Principal and chief executive Mandeep Gill said: “It’s important to us that none of our students are put at a disadvantage due to Covid-19 and that all our students complete their courses and achieve their ambitions.

“Monday, June 15, is planned to be the first of what is expected to be a series of small steps towards opening our doors to all students sometime in the future.

“Further steps will only be taken when government advice and college risk assessment allow.

“We will be keeping our plans under constant review and we will act swiftly should we need to make further changes.”

Online summer induction events for new students will be going ahead on June 29 and 30 as planned.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to hear presentations, join live chat sessions and receive information on how to prepare for their new courses starting in September.

The college says minimising the risk of Covid-19 to its students and staff has underpinned all aspects of planning.

This planning was developed in consultation with staff and unions and continues to follow government and Public Health England guidance.

Visit www.newvic.ac.uk/covid-19 for full Covid-19 information from the college, which is updated regularly.