Newham University Hospital hosts community open day

Newham University Hospital is opening its doors to the community.

The open day runs from 10.30am until 4pm on Wednesday, September 18 and will provide an opportunity for people to find about about the services the Glen Road, Plaistow hospital offers and to see it in action.

Staff will be in a marquee put up in front of the hospital's west wing to speak about the work they do in helping sick and injured people.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has also invited community groups and organisations from across the borough to attend and hold their own stalls.

The day, which is free to attend, will also feature entertainment and refreshments.

A spokeswoman said: "We hope it will be an informative and interactive day for Newham University Hospital's staff, patients and supporters."