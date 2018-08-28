Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Newham University Hospital celebrates 35th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 December 2018

Newham University Hospital

Newham University Hospital

Archant

Newham University Hospital has celebrated 35 years of helping sick and injured people.

The book signed by Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of Newham University Hospital. Picture: Barts HealthThe book signed by Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of Newham University Hospital. Picture: Barts Health

The hospital, in Glen Road, Plaistow, was officially opened by the Queen on December 14, 1983 - marking the occasion by signing a book.

Since then, the hospital - formerly known as Newham General - has expanded to accommodate additional maternity beds, a special care baby unit, a rehabilitation department and an academic centre.

In April 2012, it joined with four other east London hospitals to become Barts Health NHS Trust.

Managing director Tony Halton said: “This is a time for us to celebrate the past 35 years and all that has been achieved. It’s also a chance to look forward to our 40th birthday.

“I am very proud to work at Newham Hospital and I look forward to working with staff into 2019 and beyond to further improve our hospital.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

#includeImage($article, 225)

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead in Arlesey river

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Christmas carol released as tribute to killed young people

Francesca Thompson performing her version of Silent Night. Picture: David Harrison

First female tube driver, from Forest Gate, features in London Transport Museum display

Hannah Dadds driving a train in Plaistow in 1978. Picture: London Transport Museum/Transport for London

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates Javier Hernandez (centre) and Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Beaconsfield manager Meakin wants to create link with O’s

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists