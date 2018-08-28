Newham University Hospital celebrates 35th anniversary

Newham University Hospital Archant

Newham University Hospital has celebrated 35 years of helping sick and injured people.

The book signed by Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of Newham University Hospital. Picture: Barts Health The book signed by Queen Elizabeth II at the opening of Newham University Hospital. Picture: Barts Health

The hospital, in Glen Road, Plaistow, was officially opened by the Queen on December 14, 1983 - marking the occasion by signing a book.

Since then, the hospital - formerly known as Newham General - has expanded to accommodate additional maternity beds, a special care baby unit, a rehabilitation department and an academic centre.

In April 2012, it joined with four other east London hospitals to become Barts Health NHS Trust.

Managing director Tony Halton said: “This is a time for us to celebrate the past 35 years and all that has been achieved. It’s also a chance to look forward to our 40th birthday.

“I am very proud to work at Newham Hospital and I look forward to working with staff into 2019 and beyond to further improve our hospital.”