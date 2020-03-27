Video

Coronavirus: Applause across Newham to thank NHS workers

People in Stratford, London, join in a national applause for the NHS from their doorsteps, windows and balconies to show their appreciation for all NHS workers who are helping to fight the coronavirus. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

People took to their doorsteps, windows and balconies for a minute’s applause to thank NHS workers for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Across Newham - and the rest of the country - neighbours united to recognise healthcare workers who are on the front line of the pandemic.

Video footage captured residents in Stratford’s East Village joining in with the applause.

A spokesman for the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park development explained: “Residents applauded the hardworking doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals from their windows and rooftops. Hundreds of NHS workers live in the Village so the moment was extra special!”

The London Stadium also put up a banner showing support for the initiative.

Lyn Garner, chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “We are proud to show our support for #clapforourcarers and the NHS through Europe’s largest screen at London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“This seemed a powerful way to support the campaign to say thank you to those that are caring for all of us in London and across the UK.”

Did you take part in the applause? Send your photos and videos to sophie.cox@archant.co.uk