Search

Advanced search

Video

Coronavirus: Applause across Newham to thank NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 09:40 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 27 March 2020

People in Stratford, London, join in a national applause for the NHS from their doorsteps, windows and balconies to show their appreciation for all NHS workers who are helping to fight the coronavirus. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

People in Stratford, London, join in a national applause for the NHS from their doorsteps, windows and balconies to show their appreciation for all NHS workers who are helping to fight the coronavirus. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

People took to their doorsteps, windows and balconies for a minute’s applause to thank NHS workers for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Across Newham - and the rest of the country - neighbours united to recognise healthcare workers who are on the front line of the pandemic.

Video footage captured residents in Stratford’s East Village joining in with the applause.

A spokesman for the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park development explained: “Residents applauded the hardworking doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals from their windows and rooftops. Hundreds of NHS workers live in the Village so the moment was extra special!”

The London Stadium also put up a banner showing support for the initiative.

Lyn Garner, chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “We are proud to show our support for #clapforourcarers and the NHS through Europe’s largest screen at London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“This seemed a powerful way to support the campaign to say thank you to those that are caring for all of us in London and across the UK.”

Did you take part in the applause? Send your photos and videos to sophie.cox@archant.co.uk

A banner at the London Stadium supporting the initiative. Picture: LLDCA banner at the London Stadium supporting the initiative. Picture: LLDC

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus fears creating difficulties for police investigating fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed in Altmore Avenue. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Warning as play areas and outdoor gym still being used at Star Lane Park, Canning Town

A call has been made to shut off an outdoor gym, play areas and basketball court in Star Lane Park, Canning Town. Picture: Submitted

Coronavirus fears creating difficulties for police investigating fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed in Altmore Avenue. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Maguire-Drew says O’s changing room is the best he’s been part of

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

There With You: Stratford aparthotel offers free rooms to NHS workers

The Roomzzz aparthotel in Stratford. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Applause across Newham to thank NHS workers

People in Stratford, London, join in a national applause for the NHS from their doorsteps, windows and balconies to show their appreciation for all NHS workers who are helping to fight the coronavirus. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

There With You: East London GP creates video to educate children about coronavirus

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24