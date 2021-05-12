Newham saw no deaths from Covid-19 at the end of April, figures show

Published: 6:34 PM May 12, 2021

People are being urged to stick to coronavirus rules to help avoid a third wave. - Credit: PA

Newham saw no deaths from Covid-19 at the end of last month, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) numbers reveal there were zero deaths in the borough attributed to the virus between April 24 and 30.

Council figures also show there were 64 positive tests for the virus between April 25 and May 1, falling from 100 the week before.

More than 120,000 first vaccine doses and almost 35,000 second doses were given in Newham up to May 3, according to the local authority.

Jason Strelitz, the borough's director of public health, has stated on Newham's Covid-19 data dashboard: "It's vital everyone currently eligible gets a vaccine when offered.

"Getting vaccinated protects the whole community and not just yourself."

The ONS weekly figures published on May 12 reveal there were 152,704 deaths which involved coronavirus up to April 30 in the UK.

This is 25,000 more than government figures released for the same stage (127,554).