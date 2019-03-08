Search

Primary school in Forest Gate recognised for its work supporting staff mental health

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 May 2019

William Davies Primary School headteacher Sally Norris and school business manager Shamim Achha were presented with a silver award at the recent Mind Workplace Wellbeing Index Awards. Picture: supplied.

A primary school in Forest Gate has been recognised for its commitment to supporting mental wellbeing.

William Davies Primary School achieved a silver ranking in Mind's Workplace Wellbeing Index 2017/18, meaning it is 'achieving impact'.

The school was among 106 organisations to take part in the third annual index and was presented with a silver award at Mind's recent awards ceremony recognising the best performers.

Headteacher Sally Norris said: "We are proud to have achieved this award and to be recognised as the organisation with the lowest reported levels of anxiety at work."

The index is a benchmark of best policy and practice, which provides key recommendations on specific areas that can be improved.

The silver award is given to employers who have "made demonstrable achievements in promoting staff mental health, demonstrating progress and impact over time."

Mind surveyed more than 44,000 employees across the participating organisations and found seven in 10 had experienced a mental health problem in their lives.

More than half were affected by poor mental health in their current workplace.

Mind's head of workplace wellbeing Emma Mamo said: "Every employer depends on having a healthy and productive workforce.

"Valued and supported employees are far more likely to deliver the best outcomes for their organisation, which is why we're delighted to recognise and celebrate employers making mental health a priority.

"This year, we've been overwhelmed to see so much good practice right across the board, from each and every one of the 106 diverse employers to take part.

"The awards event provided an opportunity to recognise those forward-thinking employers who are at the cutting edge when it comes to investing in their staff wellbeing, and in turn getting the best outcomes for their business."

