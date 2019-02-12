Drop in number of Newham patients treated by London’s Air Ambulance

London's Air Ambulance. Picture: Steve Poston Archant

London’s Air Ambulance was called to Newham 57 times last year, new figures have revealed.

It is just over half the amount of visits the charity, which delivers time-critical care to patients via helicopter or rapid response vehicle, made to the borough in 2017.

That figure was the second highest rate of call-outs in the capital - but in 2018, Newham was not even in the top 10.

The service, based at the Royal London Hospital, was called out to treat 1,656 patients across the capital and beyond in 2018.

Of these, 484 were to treat victims of stabbings and shootings, 469 for people involved in road traffic collision and 346 for people who had fallen from a height.

The busiest borough was Southwark, with 90 visits, while just 13 trips were made to Sutton.

Jonathan Jenkins, the charity’s CEO, said: “It is vital that London knows that should the worst happen, our medical team can be by their side within minutes, performing critical and often life-saving interventions.

“We hope that by releasing these statistics, people in London will be able to see the scale of our work across the capital, and the way we have helped in their community.”

The charity costs £10 million a year to run and survives mainly on donations.