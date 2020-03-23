Search

There With You Newham: Join our campaign and together we’ll get through coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 March 2020

Volunteers Bhati Navsaria and Maureen Kinsey busy cooking takeaway meals. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association

We are living in unprecedented times. None of us has seen anything like the coronavirus pandemic before.

But together, down the years, this newspaper and its readers have come through some of the greatest threats to society ever recorded and if we continue to stick together, we will come through this too.

Our lives are being turned upside down but there are things we can all do to better protect ourselves and our families.

We know that for you, having a constant feed of reliable news and information that you trust is vital and this is our commitment to you.

We will be there to help to make sense of the situation.

There to steer you towards any help you need.

There to offer reassurance.

We know that in the worst of times, the very best in people comes to the fore.

Already residents, community groups and volunteers are getting together to help those who need it, whether that is because they are elderly and self-isolated, their jobs have been axed, they need to work but also need care for their children, or their businesses are struggling.

We will be shining a light on those heroes.

The volunteers getting milk and bread for those who cannot. The fundraisers keeping small business afloat. The care in the community nurses not stopping for breath as they look after the vulnerable.

We will highlight community initiatives and good causes, like partnership between charities Bonny Downs Community Association (BDCA), The Magpie Project, The Renewal Programme, West Silvertown Foundation and Alternatives Trust East London to help vulnerable neighbours.

We know you are going to need us just as much as we need you.

We will be there for you as, down the years, you have been there for us.

Together we will defeat coronavirus and emerge from it as stronger, tighter, more resilient communities than ever before.

So let us know what you’re doing/offering and also what help you need.

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19.

Our directory of community organisations and groups, helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website. It will be regularly updated as more groups join.

And join our Facebook group East London Coronavirus Updates.

