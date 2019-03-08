Prostate cancer roadshow is coming to Newham

An event in Newham will help men and their families to better understand the signs, symptoms and risk factors of prostate cancer.

Whilst one in eight UK men will develop prostate cancer, black men are at a double the risk - yet only 14 per cent of black men are aware of their higher risk.

The Orchid Prostate Awareness Roadshow will offer free information and guidance, including how to check for the signs and the latest developments in treatments, at the Stratford Shopping Centre on Saturday, June 29, from 9am to 4pm.

Orchid male cancer information nurse specialist Rob Cornes said: "It is crucial that black African and black Caribbean men and their families are familiar with the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer.

"Because men from these communities are at a heightened risk, we suggest men seek professional advice about their risk once they hit 45."

More than 47,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer - and 11,287 die from the disease - each year in the UK.

Male cancer charity Orchid has been commissioned by the East London Health and Care Partnership to deliver a prostate cancer awareness programme across seven boroughs.

- A survey of London men last year found:

Less than half (42.5 per cent) were confident they could identify the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer;

About 39 per cent were confident they could identify the main risk factors;

Only 28 per cent thought the colour of your skin affects your risk of developing prostate cancer;

More than 30 per cent said they knew nothing about prostate cancer;

More than one-third (37 per cent) did not think having a family member with prostate cancer affects your own risk of developing prostate cancer.