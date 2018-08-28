Search

Give your feedback on healthcare in Newham with new online feedback service

PUBLISHED: 07:35 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 11 January 2019

The new online platform to leave feedback on health services, Newham Patient View. Picture: Newham CCG

The new online platform to leave feedback on health services, Newham Patient View. Picture: Newham CCG

Patients in Newham can now review the healthcare they receive, thanks to a new online platform.

Chair of Newham CCG Dr Muhammad Naqvi, who hopes the new platform will be a powerful engagement tool for patients. Picture: Newham CCGChair of Newham CCG Dr Muhammad Naqvi, who hopes the new platform will be a powerful engagement tool for patients. Picture: Newham CCG

Launched by Newham’s Clinical Commissioning Group, Newham Patient View will be a portal for people to give their feedback and receive updates on how services are being improved.

People can complete surveys on new services launching in Newham and comment on their recent experiences of using the health service. The current survey concerns a new minor eye conditions service.

After leaving feedback, patients will receive comments on how their feedback is being acted upon.

Dr Muhammad Naqvi, GP and chair of Newham CCG, said: “We want to change the way people engage with our local health and care services by making it easy for them to give feedback.

“This website will encourage people using the services in Newham to post ideas, questions and comments on the services we are commissioning.

“By providing people with a platform to quickly and easily give feedback, Newham Patient View will build genuine two-way dialogue and we hope it will reflect real-time concerns.”

To give feedback and find out more, visit newhampatientview.org.uk.

