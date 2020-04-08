Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Newham MPs pass on best wishes to Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 April 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Newham MPs have expressed their well-wishes for prime minister Boris Johnson, who remains in intensive care with coronavirus.

Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday (April 5) and moved into intensive care on Monday evening after his condition deteriorated.

The PM has required oxygen support for his breathing, but No. 10 says he has not been put on a ventilator.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown, who was recently ill and suspects she contracted coronavirus, said her thoughts were with Mr Johnson and his family, and wished the PM a “very speedy and complete recovery.”

She said: “His illness sadly reminds us yet again that the terrible virus can affect any of us, and that we must take every precaution we can to stop our loved ones and ourselves from becoming infected.

You may also want to watch:

“I am too painfully aware of the fact that many of us are not heeding this advice and believe ourselves and family to be immune, recklessly continuing to socialise because we want to and have no heed of the consequences for ourselves and others.

“We must isolate if we possibly can and encourage those too selfish to have done so this far to now stay home to keep us all safe.”

East Ham MP Stephen Timms also passed on his best wishes.

He said: “Coronavirus is an awful illness.

“I’m pleased the Prime Minister is getting the best possible care at St Thomas’s Hospital, and wish him well for a speedy recovery.”

Mr Johnson is in a stable condition as he continues to receive treatment.

He was originally admitted to hospital as he was still displaying coronavirus symptoms nine days after testing positive on March 27.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Essex spinner Harmer honoured by Wisden award

Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Uncertainty for O’s players with expiring contracts

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 8

England captain Heather Knight

Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn suffers heart attack

Former Leyton Orient chairman Barry Hearn (pic: Stephen Pond/PA)
Drive 24