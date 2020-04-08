Coronavirus: Newham MPs pass on best wishes to Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Newham MPs have expressed their well-wishes for prime minister Boris Johnson, who remains in intensive care with coronavirus.

Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday (April 5) and moved into intensive care on Monday evening after his condition deteriorated.

The PM has required oxygen support for his breathing, but No. 10 says he has not been put on a ventilator.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown, who was recently ill and suspects she contracted coronavirus, said her thoughts were with Mr Johnson and his family, and wished the PM a “very speedy and complete recovery.”

She said: “His illness sadly reminds us yet again that the terrible virus can affect any of us, and that we must take every precaution we can to stop our loved ones and ourselves from becoming infected.

“I am too painfully aware of the fact that many of us are not heeding this advice and believe ourselves and family to be immune, recklessly continuing to socialise because we want to and have no heed of the consequences for ourselves and others.

“We must isolate if we possibly can and encourage those too selfish to have done so this far to now stay home to keep us all safe.”

East Ham MP Stephen Timms also passed on his best wishes.

He said: “Coronavirus is an awful illness.

“I’m pleased the Prime Minister is getting the best possible care at St Thomas’s Hospital, and wish him well for a speedy recovery.”

Mr Johnson is in a stable condition as he continues to receive treatment.

He was originally admitted to hospital as he was still displaying coronavirus symptoms nine days after testing positive on March 27.