‘It’s crucial we do all we can’: Mayor of Newham welcomes Tier 2 ‘circuit breaker’

Infection rates are on the rise. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The mayor has urged people to do everything possible to slow the spread of Covid-19 ahead of an increase in lockdown measures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: R. Fiaz Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: R. Fiaz

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, described London’s move to Tier 2 as a “necessary circuit breaker” to reduce infections in the borough which is seeing close to 100 cases for every 100,000 people and increased hosptial admissions.

Ms Fiaz said: “The disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on Newham residents has been devastating, that’s why it’s crucial we do all we can to rapidly slow down the transmission of the virus.”

She called for more money to avoid the “economic catastrophe” facing people and businesses in the borough.

The government’s Covid-19 alert system in England sees areas put into different categories labelled as medium, high or very high risk. The medium level is referred to as Tier 1, high is Tier 2 and very high is Tier 3.

Further restrictions across London are due to come into force from midnight tonight (Friday, October 16).

The Tier 2 restrictions will see a ban on separate households mixing indoors, including in pubs and restaurants.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, urged Londoners to “do the right thing” for the city.

Mr Khan added that he hoped the restrictions mean the NHS Nightingale hospital in the ExCeL Centre will not need to be placed on standby, as has been done in Harrogate, Manchester and Sunderland.

Around 47,000 Covid-19 infections are occurring daily across England, with deaths expected to hit 240 to 690 per day by October 26, according to the Medical Research Council biostatistics unit at Cambridge University.

They estimate that cases are doubling in under seven days, with a “substantial proportion” of cases being asymptomatic.

Mayor Fiaz said: “I know that all of us have had to make a lot of sacrifices since the start of the pandemic earlier this year, causing anxiety, especially for the most vulnerable in our communities and for our businesses.

“But for the safety of all of us in Newham, let’s continue to work together as we adapt to the new restrictions coming into force this weekend.”

She urged people to self-isolate and seek a test if they have any Covid-19 symptoms; wear a face covering in public; wash their hands frequently and keep two-metres from others.

“Remember you won’t be able to socialise in any indoor setting with anyone outside your household or support bubble, so please don’t put yourself and others at risk by ignoring this,” the mayor added.