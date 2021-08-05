Excess death rates in Newham among highest in England and Wales, figures show
- Credit: PA
Neighbourhoods in Newham have recorded some of the highest percentages of excess deaths in England and Wales, figures show.
Forest Gate South saw more than twice as many people die than would have been expected over the period March 2020 to July 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
There were 21 excess deaths during that time which represents an increase on the number of expected deaths by 263 per cent, the numbers reveal.
This is the second highest percentage increase in England and Wales. Stamford Hill North in Hackney recorded the highest rise at 286pc.
So far in England and Wales, there have been two periods during the Covid-19 pandemic when weekly and monthly registrations of deaths from all causes were consistently higher than the five-year average.
The first period was from the week ending March 20 to that ending June 12, 2020. The second was from the week ending September 11, 2020 to the one ending March 5, 2021.
For the first time, the ONS has published deaths during the pandemic at a neighbourhood level compared with a five-year average.
Readers can find figures for their neighbourhoods via the ONS.
From March to July 2020, Plashet East, East Ham West and Little Ilford West also saw excess deaths far exceed expected deaths (160pc, 155pc and 148pc respectively).
Over the second period, Forest Gate East saw the third highest percentage increase in England and Wales at 194pc or 31 excess deaths.
There are 7,201 neighbourhoods in England and Wales, with an average population of around 8,000.
Newham had the highest Covid death rate by local authority in May last year, according to the ONS.
The latest council figures show the number of new positive tests dropping to 939 from July 18 to 24 compared to 1,083 the previous week.
There have been more than 40,000 cases in the borough in total and, according to government figures, 625 deaths within 28 days of a positive test to date (August 4).