Campaigners urge Newham Council to seize ‘opportunity’ to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Newham Cyclists coordinator Arnold Ridout. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Campaigners have urged the council to make walking and cycling safer.

Newham Cyclists members on the Greenway section of a ride to Rainham Marsh. Picture: Newham Cyclists Newham Cyclists members on the Greenway section of a ride to Rainham Marsh. Picture: Newham Cyclists

Newham Cyclists members argue the virus pandemic has exposed a lack of balance between the needs of drivers, pedestrians and bicycle riders.

The group called for more energy or “political impetus” from town hall staff in the face of “entrenched” opposition to active ways of getting about from the borough’s “motor car lobby”.

Arnold Ridout, Newham Cyclists’ co-ordinator, said: “The current Covid-19 crisis has shown that it is possible to improve air quality in Newham, to improve the health of its residents by having a culture of active travel and improving the public realm.

“The message from the council should no longer be that the motor car is more important than walking or cycling.”

James Asser. Picture: LBN James Asser. Picture: LBN

He added in a letter to Cllr James Asser, Newham’s transport cabinet chief, that “sound” ideas from the council have not been translated into improvements on the ground, claiming the borough “remains some way behind best practice”.

The group wants measures to be introduced in order to ensure safe social distancing. These include wider pavements, temporary cycle lines, shorter pedestrian crossing waiting times and filtering streets.

Neighbourhoods where measures could be brought in include areas around East Ham and Upton Park Underground stations.

The group also wants a schools street to be reintroduced in Cheering Lane, East Village and warns that as lockdown is eased, more people will use vehicles for journeys which could be made on foot or by bike, making routes congested before Covid-19 even worse.

Among its longer term demands, Newham Cyclists members want the council’s on-street parking proposals brought in; parking on pavements to end and a 20mph speed limit throughout the borough, except on trunk roads.

Campaigner Karl O’Keeffe said: “We need to put people ahead of cars. Out of this terrible situation, we have a unique opportunity to address the pollution that is so detrimental to residents’ quality of life.

“It is a silent pandemic more damaging than coronavirus, killing at least 96 people in Newham a year.”

Newham Council is due to comment.

A petition urging Newham and TfL to introduce measures to make walking and cycling safer during Covid-19 has been started. Visit Change.org and search Newham Safe Streets to sign.