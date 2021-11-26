News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid-19: How the situation in Newham compares to this time last year

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:55 PM November 26, 2021
Newham Covid-19 comparison - lockdown November 2020 vs November 2021

One year on from the November 2020 lockdown, how does the Covid-19 landscape look in Newham? - Credit: PA

Covid-19 restrictions have largely been relaxed across the UK, with Newham residents free to shop, eat out and meet friends.

However, this time last year London was facing lockdown restrictions, with a planned relaxation of the rules also scrapped by prime minister Boris Johnson.

With Newham currently experiencing high rates of Covid, how does the situation compare with this time last year? We have looked at the data.

What are the infection rates in Newham?

The number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in Newham is broadly similar when comparing November 2020 with this month.

According to the most recent data, there were 228 cases per 100,000 people as of November 20.

On the same date in November 2020, this number was 227.

While these numbers are almost identical, Newham's infection rate in November 2021 has never been lower than 189, whereas the lowest recorded for the same month last year was 162 (November 2).

It should be noted that data is not yet available for the entirety of this month.

How many cases of Covid are being reported?

The government's latest figures show that on Tuesday - November 23 - 97 cases were reported in Newham.

On the same date last year, 119 positive cases were reported in the borough.

How many people have died?

Fewer deaths have been recorded in Newham so far this month when compared to November 2020.

The latest data available - recorded on November 23 - confirms that 11 people have died from Covid-19 this month.

By the same date last year, 18 people had passed away.

How many people are in hospital?

Significantly fewer hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients this November, according to statistics released on the Barts Health NHS Trust (which serves Newham and covers Newham Hospital).

As of November 23 2021, 113 beds were occupied. On the same date last year, 201 beds were occupied.

How many people have been vaccinated?

As of Wednesday - November 24 - a total of 429,218 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in Newham.

228,736 people have received their first jab, while 200,482 have had their second.

