How many Covid-19 vaccinations have been given where you live?
More than 40,000 people who are eligible have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination.
In total, 43,666 jabs were given in Newham up to February 21, according to the latest figures published by the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS).
Vaccines have been delivered to 4,697 people aged 80 or more; 3,319 aged 75-79; 5,172 70-74 year-olds and 30,478 under 70s.
The population of Newham is 352,005, according to the Office for National Statistics. Based on this figure, 12 per cent of people in Newham have been vaccinated.
A spokesperson for East London NHS Foundation Trust said: "We urge people to remain patient. You will be called when it is your time to receive your vaccine.
"Until then, please follow the lockdown rules and stay at home unless your journey is absolutely essential."
Newham recorded 34,339 positive cases up to February 20. Its case rate stood at 92 per 100,000 people between February 14-20.
The borough's East Ham constituency has seen the most vaccinations - 24,236 - with West Ham on 22,055, according to NIMS.