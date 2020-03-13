Search

Advanced search

First coronavirus case in Newham confirmed

PUBLISHED: 17:05 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 13 March 2020

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A person in Newham has been confirmed as testing positive for coronavirus.

Embed:

The local authority announced on its website and social media that as of Friday, March 13, there is now one confirmed case of Covid-19 in the borough.

The council added that on Thursday, March 12, the government advice and action plan changed from containing to delaying the virus.

You may also want to watch:

This means that anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should presume infection and self-isolate for seven days.

Embed:

As of 4pm today, 797 total cases have been confirmed in the UK. Ten people have died, according to the government.

Public Health England's advice is to wash your hands more often than usual and for 20 seconds using soap and hot water.

People are also advised to cover their mouths and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and to clean and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.

Other measures being taken to combat the virus includes 'enhanced' cleaning on Transport for London's Tube and bus network, despite Public Health England stating there are no specific concerns about using public transport.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

First coronavirus case in Newham confirmed

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Shanur Ahmed: Family pays tribute to ‘caring, sharing, loving’ boy

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Appeal to trace man sought over alleged Stratford robbery

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: BTP

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

First coronavirus case in Newham confirmed

A woman wearing a face mask mask in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Shanur Ahmed: Family pays tribute to ‘caring, sharing, loving’ boy

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Appeal to trace man sought over alleged Stratford robbery

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: BTP

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: London Marathon postponed until October

April's London Marathon has been postponed. Picture: PA

National League games to go ahead but matches postponed in other non-league divisions because of coronavirus

National League games will go ahead despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. Pictured is action from Dagenham & Redbridge's clash with Stockport County earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Boxing Road to Tokyo to start as planned at Copper Box Arena

Great Britain's team of boxers hoping to go to the Tokyo Olympics during the media day at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Essex cut Abu Dhabi tour short

A view of the cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Premier League and English Football League postpone games until April due to outbreak of coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24