First coronavirus case in Newham confirmed

A person in Newham has been confirmed as testing positive for coronavirus.

The local authority announced on its website and social media that as of Friday, March 13, there is now one confirmed case of Covid-19 in the borough.

The council added that on Thursday, March 12, the government advice and action plan changed from containing to delaying the virus.

This means that anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should presume infection and self-isolate for seven days.

As of 4pm today, 797 total cases have been confirmed in the UK. Ten people have died, according to the government.

Public Health England's advice is to wash your hands more often than usual and for 20 seconds using soap and hot water.

People are also advised to cover their mouths and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and to clean and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.

Other measures being taken to combat the virus includes 'enhanced' cleaning on Transport for London's Tube and bus network, despite Public Health England stating there are no specific concerns about using public transport.