Search

Advanced search

Almost 40 businesses in Newham suspected of flouting lockdown rules investigated by trading standards

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 May 2020

High Street North, East Ham, and Upton Lane, Forest Gate, have both been targeted by trading standards officers investigating breaches of lockdown or social distancing rules. Picture: Ken Mears

High Street North, East Ham, and Upton Lane, Forest Gate, have both been targeted by trading standards officers investigating breaches of lockdown or social distancing rules. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Almost 40 business premises have been investigated following concerns they were trading unlawfully or not following social distancing rules.

Newham's mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: LBNNewham's mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz. Picture: LBN

A total of 37 establishments were checked out by Newham Council enforcement officers with 17 found to be trading unlawfully and given advice.

A further 14 were advised how to manage social distancing, while three notices to close were served on businesses whose owners refused to shut their doors.

Two fines were served for breaching a prohibition notice which had already been issued.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “We will continue this vital work to make sure those businesses who are playing by the rules are not put at unfair advantage by those who are not.

“Our thanks to Newham residents and businesses who are keeping up with the restrictions.”

You may also want to watch:

Newham’s trading standards officers are mounting targeted operations in high streets, including High Street North in East Ham and Upton Lane in Forest Gate, for businesses flouting the law by trading illegally during the crisis.

A council spokesman said: “Since the government announced restrictions in March, Newham has received a steady flow of complaints suggesting widespread flouting of social distancing measures, with businesses breaking the rules and unnecessary travelling in the borough.

“While the majority of residents have been following the rules since the introduction of the lockdown measures, there have been pockets of non-compliance which are being addressed by council officers using the full scope of their powers, and resources that they currently have.”

A pensioner, who asked not to be named, told the Recorder that a barbershop in East Ham was accepting customers through a side door and was charging £30 for a haircut.

“He’s open everyday, but should not be open in the first place. He’s trying to make money out of this [situation],” he said.

For individuals, only the police can take enforcement action under the Coronavirus Act. Anyone with concerns should contact the police on 101.

If you suspect any business is trading unlawfully email trading.standards@newham.gov.uk

Barbershops, hair salons, restaurants, pubs and clothes shops are among those businesses barred from opening to reduce social contact between people. For the latest advice visit gov.uk/coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Community salutes bus drivers, carers and NHS workers in Newham

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

Reopening of tip in Beckton prompts warning to visit ‘only if absolutely necessary’

Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre has reopened. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Campaigners urge Newham Council to seize ‘opportunity’ to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Newham Cyclists coordinator Arnold Ridout. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Most Read

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Community salutes bus drivers, carers and NHS workers in Newham

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

Reopening of tip in Beckton prompts warning to visit ‘only if absolutely necessary’

Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre has reopened. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Campaigners urge Newham Council to seize ‘opportunity’ to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists

Newham Cyclists coordinator Arnold Ridout. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham United make new pledge to support East London NHS trusts

West Ham United Players Pablo Zabaleta,Andriy Yarmolenko,Roberto,Jack Wilshere,Alfie Lewis and Louie Watson visit Newham General Hospital (Pic: Griffiths Photographers)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘must monitor data on BAME risk’

Leyton Orient's Jobi McAnuff has voiced his concerns (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s McAnuff wants clubs to consider extra risk faced by black footballers

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Nominate now for Grassroots Football Awards

The deadline for the Grassroots Football Awards is May 18

Coronavirus: Rose blasts plans to bring Premier League back

England full-back Danny Rose speaks to the media (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).
Drive 24