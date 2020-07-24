Nearly 5,500 babies born in Newham last year, figures reveal

Birth rate figures for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski PA Archive/PA Images

There were more babies born in Newham last year than in any other London borough, new figures have revealed.

Office of National Statistics data showed that in 2019, 5,492 children were born to parents who live in Newham - almost 200 more than the next highest borough, Croydon.

In addition, there were 30 Newham babies who were stillborn.

But despite midwives keeping busy last year, Newham did not make the top 10 when it comes to the total fertility rate - the average number of babies predicted to be born to each 15 to 44-year-old woman during their lifespan.

Newham had the 11th highest total fertility rate in the capital with 1.83 babies per woman of childbearing age.

Neighbouring Barking and Dagenham was top, with a rate of 2.23.