National Deaf Children's Society roadshow comes to Newham

Deaf children in Newham and their hearing classmates tried out flashing doorbells and vibrating alarm clocks as spent a day learning about deafness.

It was part of a visit from the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS) roadshow - an eight-ton purple lorry that tours the country and turns into a high-tech classroom - to the Lister Community School in Plaistow.

The roadshow held a number of workshops passing on support, advice and information to some of the more than 300 deaf young people in Newham and their hearing friends, teachers and parents.

Some of the workshops focused on improving deaf young people's self-esteem to help them feel confident and comfortable with their deafness.

NDCS staff motivated deaf young people to think about their achievements, interests and what they wanted from the future, as well as considering how deafness was an important part of their identity.

The roadshow also showcased some of the latest technology and equipment available to deaf young people.

This ranged from flashing doorbells and vibrating alarm clocks, to an app that helps make phone calls and special headphones that provide different ways of listening to music.

NDCS Roadshow's Steven Gardiner, who is deaf himself, said: "When a deaf child is struggling with their confidence, independence or communication, a visit from the Roadshow can make a real difference.

"We want to help everyone understand what it's like to be deaf and show deaf young people some of the technology and resources available to them.

"Most importantly, we want to remind every deaf young person that they have incredible potential and should be aiming high.

"With the right support, they can do anything other young people can do."