Fast-track orthopaedic surgery hub to be established in Plaistow

A new fast-track surgery hub at Gateway Surgical Centre at Newham Hospital will provide five types of routine orthopaedic procedures. Picture: Barts Health Archant

A new fast-track surgery hub in Plaistow will help patients get routine orthopaedic procedures sooner and reduce waiting lists.

Surgical hubs established at Barts Health sites across London will deliver 24 types of routine operations - substantially boosting the amount of planned surgery that can be carried out.

Newham Hospital’s Gateway Surgical Centre will provide five orthopaedic procedures, including hip and knee replacements.

Clinical director Dr Nick Bunker said: “Operations that were cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic are being rapidly rescheduled, and by keeping these hubs Covid-free, we’re ensuring they’re safe for people to be treated in.

“Another big benefit of the hubs is that patients will be treated by surgeons who are performing the same type of surgery day in, day out.”

Staff in the hubs will care only for surgical patients to minimise infection risk.