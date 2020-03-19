Coronavirus: Mayor offers condolences after three deaths at Newham Hospital

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has offered her condolences to the families of the three people diagnosed with coronavirus who died at Newham University Hospital.

The deaths were confirmed yesterday (Wednesday, March 18) by Barts Health NHS Trust’s chief executive, Alwen Williams.

Ms Fiaz said: “I am profoundly saddened to hear about the deaths of three victims of the virus.

“I know that you will join me, and all here at the council, in sending our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to their family and friends.

“At this moment we know little about the individual circumstances of the people involved other than they tested positive for coronavirus.

“This tragic news underlines the importance of the measures we all have to implement to try to suppress the spread of coronavirus by following the advice issued by the government and the health services.”

She said that the council was working closely with NHS staff to support the government bid to contain the virus.

There have been 2,626 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, 23 of which are in Newham, and 104 deaths nationwide.

Ms Fiaz added: “I’m so thankful for all our heroic NHS staff who are working hard to support Newham’s residents.

“It’s also really important that we do our bit to help by taking notice of, and sharing, the public health personal hygiene messages that can keep us, our families, and our community safe.”

For the latest government advice visit gov.uk/coronavirus