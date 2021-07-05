News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stratford Covid jab centre visited by London mayor and vaccines minister

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:59 PM July 5, 2021   
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi visiting the Westfield Stratford vaccination centre

Stratford vaccination centre staff have been thanked for their work by mayor of London Sadiq Khan and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Khan and Mr Zahawi visited the centre in the Westfield shopping complex while in Stratford for the recent Vaccine Summit in London, where they joined NHS officials and health, community, faith and business leaders to discuss the jab rollout.

Stratford vaccination staff met with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.

East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) chief medical officer Dr Paul Gilluley introduced Mr Khan to the centre staff during the visit on June 25.

Dr Gilluley said: “The staff here are the crème de la crème. 

“They built this centre up from the start and the gratitude that people show upon being vaccinated is fantastic.”

Mr Khan thanked staff for their efforts and told them they should be proud of the part they are playing to save lives.

Senior clinical team manager Chika Ezeagu told Mr Khan: “I’m so glad to be here. I don’t want to be anywhere else.

“This is such an important job and I’m working with a great team here.”

