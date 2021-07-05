Stratford Covid jab centre visited by London mayor and vaccines minister
- Credit: ELFT
Stratford vaccination centre staff have been thanked for their work by mayor of London Sadiq Khan and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.
Mr Khan and Mr Zahawi visited the centre in the Westfield shopping complex while in Stratford for the recent Vaccine Summit in London, where they joined NHS officials and health, community, faith and business leaders to discuss the jab rollout.
East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) chief medical officer Dr Paul Gilluley introduced Mr Khan to the centre staff during the visit on June 25.
Dr Gilluley said: “The staff here are the crème de la crème.
“They built this centre up from the start and the gratitude that people show upon being vaccinated is fantastic.”
You may also want to watch:
Mr Khan thanked staff for their efforts and told them they should be proud of the part they are playing to save lives.
Senior clinical team manager Chika Ezeagu told Mr Khan: “I’m so glad to be here. I don’t want to be anywhere else.
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal after 'shockingly violent assault' in West Ham
- 2 Beckton man jailed for more than 17 years for murder of Shanur Ahmed
- 3 Calls to protect one of Newham's 'most important' buildings from thieves and vandals
- 4 Roadworks, rail closures and other delays to your journey this week
- 5 David Gomoh: NHS worker knifed to death in 'petty but fatal game of one-upmanship', jury hears
- 6 Much-loved Newham businesses that have shut up shop in last decade
- 7 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
- 8 Leyton Orient are still in need of reinforcements before the season
- 9 US burger chain Wendy's set to open first London restaurant in Stratford
- 10 Stephen Morrisson's mother pleas for help to bring killers to justice
“This is such an important job and I’m working with a great team here.”