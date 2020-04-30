Mayor of Newham joins taskforce to address housing industry recovery from coronavirus crisis

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has joined a taskforce set up to tackle the challenges the pandemic poses to London’s housing sector.

The Covid-19 Housing Delivery Taskforce, chaired by deputy Mayor of London for housing and residential development Tom Copley, is made up of leaders from across the capital’s housing delivery sector.

This includes selected councils, construction bodies, unions, and housing associations.

The taskforce aims to speak on behalf of London’s house building partners to tackle the challenges ahead as the industry recovers from the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Fiaz said: “I am grateful for the opportunity to join this important taskforce to play a part in the recovery of the home-building sector in Newham and across the capital.

“The immediate priority, as the building industry moves into the recovery phase, will be to ensure the safety and health of construction workers and the residents.

“It is important that the taskforce uses its influence to ensure contractors are working to clear guidance on social distancing and consider how and when builders should be travelling to work.”

There are currently more than 4,000 homes under construction in Newham, with 17,500 in the planning pipeline by 2024, according to the council.

Its development arm, Red Door Ventures, has been reconfigured to make sure it delivers on the Ms Fiaz’s priority to deliver affordable quality homes.

Ms Fiaz added: “I will also be making it clear to the taskforce that affordability and quality of new homes for Newham residents, many of whom are key workers, is not up for negotiation.

“It is important therefore that we work with the developers, the Greater London Authority and government to direct public investment to makes sure these priorities are delivered.”