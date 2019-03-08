London Marathon: Deputy head taking on run for charity that helps young people

Matt Carter will be running the London Marathon. Picture: Royal Docks Academy Royal Docks Academy

A Newham school has rallied behind their deputy headteacher and his plans to run the London Marathon, raising money for a charity working to increase opportunities for people living in the borough.

Royal Docks Academy pupils with deputy headteacher Matt Carter. Picture: Royal Docks Academy

Matt Carter, deputy headteacher at the Royal Docks Academy, hopes to raise £1,500 for the East End Community Foundation (EECF).

The charity works towards enhancing educational achievement, employability and social cohesion in east London.

Matt said: “The Foundation links to our young people and that is exactly why I chose it.

“I am fortunate enough to have a career which enables me to work with children who have their lives in front of them and have the ambition and drive to succeed in many different environments.

“However, not all children have the same opportunities and resources available to them, so I have decided to use the London Marathon as an opportunity to raise money for these young people.

“So, when my calves and knees are screaming in pain after 22 miles, I'll remember that I'm raising money for this great cause which supports the young people in Newham and surrounding areas and I'm sure this will motivate me to reach the finishing line.”

The EECF are putting the money Matt raises towards the Isle of Dogs summer programme, which organises fun activities for young people on the Isle of Dogs.

An EECF spokeswoman told the Recorder about the importance of Matt's fundraiser, saying: “It's for grass roots local charities that do not have access to corporate sponsorship or funding.

“It keeps them active with community development. So if they didn't have funding they wouldn't be able to run and if they don't run then who takes care of the community.”

Matt was joined by 50 students and eight colleagues in taking part in a 5km Park Run at Victoria Docks as part of his preparation for the marathon.

The school will also be holding an international community day to help raise even more funds for the charity, where students will prepare food and provide entertainment.

To sponsor Matt, visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/mattcarter2