Free textiles workshops in Manor Park for people with dementia

A series of free textiles workshops are on offer to people with the early stages of dementia.

The classes organised by the Rosetta Arts centre and two charities, the Newham Community Renewal Programme and Arts 4 Dementia are due to run for 10 weeks at the Newham Carers’ Network base in High Street North, Manor Park.

Arts 4 Dementia chief executive, Nigel Franklin, said: “Arts engagement helps people with dementia live better for longer at home.

“The creative brain can work well, even after memory fails. Exercising it with challenging arts activity can delay progression of symptoms, builds confidence and skills and brings other benefits to those with dementia and to their carers – and it’s fun.

“We never cease to be amazed at the creativity of our workshop participants.”

The course is open to anyone living with the early stages of dementia or mild cognitive impairment and will introduce participants to batik design, silk painting, felt making and tie dye.

Workshops run from March 26 to May 28 1.30pm - 3.30pm. No experience necessary.

Call Lois on 020 7239 4954 or email lois@arts4dementia.org.uk