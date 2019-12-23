Search

Is your New Year's resolution to get fit? Mum-Dance in Manor Park may be able to help

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 December 2019

Mum-Dance provides weekly 80s inspired dance exercise classes to women of all ages and fitness abilities. Picture: Mum-Dance

Archant

Many of us will enter the New Year with the firm resolution to keep fit, by temporarily taking up residence at the gym.

Taking place at Little Iford School in Rectory Road, Manor Park, Mum-Dance provides weekly 80s inspired dance exercise classes to women of all ages and fitness abilities across the country.

Some may soon sadly admit that they would rather spend their free time down at the pub than toughing it out on the treadmill.

Enter Mum-Dance: an alternative solution to getting fit while having fun - "like a healthy night out with the girls".

Taking place at Little Iford School in Rectory Road, Manor Park, Mum-Dance provides weekly 80s inspired dance exercise classes to women of all ages and fitness abilities across the country.

But despite its name, Mum-Dance is not just for mums.

Founded by Hebe Alloun in 2017, Mum-Dance came to Newham in September.

You may also want to watch:

Founded by Hebe Alloun in 2017, Mum-Dance came to Newham in September. Although the Manor Park class is filling up fast, it's likely it will still have spaces left for the class starting in January.

Hebe says: "After I had my children I wanted to go to a dance and exercise class that was fun and effective, so I started choreographing 1980s dance routines in my kitchen. Inspired by Fame, Flashdance, leotards and legwarmers.

"Mum-Dance started with just four Mum-Dancers and now there are classes all across the UK. It's really important to me that all the classes are encouraging and give women a confidence boost as well as fitness."

Dancing has numerous physical health benefits as well as psychological. A report published by the Welsh NHS confederation this year outlined the health benefits of dance, which include: "the strengthening of bones and muscles; greater lung capacity; and increased strength, stamina and endurance".

Mum-Dance in Newham is taught by Shea, and the routines for this coming term are based around tunes including Vogue, Let's Get Physical, Fame, Babooshka and this term's special routine: Rhythm is a Dancer.

Shea says: "Mum-Dance is a fun and friendly class where you can get fit with like-minded women... Many Mum-Dancers tell us that they leave class happier than they are when they arrived."

The Newham class begins its next term on January 9 and runs until February 12, between 7.30- 8.30pm every Wednesday. It costs £57 for the term.

