Macmillan Cancer Support bringing free information and advice service to Stratford

Specialists will be on-hand to answer all questions when the Macmillan Cancer Support mobile information bus visits Stratford. Picture: Macmillan Cancer Support 2019 ImageCapture

A free cancer information and support service is coming to Newham, with a focus on promoting skin cancer awareness.

Macmillan Cancer Support's mobile information bus will be parked opposite Stratford Library on Grove Road on Friday, July 12, from 9am to 3pm, where cancer information specialists will be on-hand to answer questions.

Anyone with concerns relating to cancer is encouraged to drop in - whether it's about possible symptoms, treatment advice, financial options, or how best to support a loved one.

Visitors can have an informal and confidential chat with specialists and receive expert support, or pick up a range of up-to date information booklets about numerous cancer types and associated issues.

No appointment is necessary and it is all free of charge.

Cancer information specialist Wendy Marchant said: "With more sunny weather forecast and the risk of developing skin cancer increasing at this time of year, we will also be giving guidance on how to protect your skin from the sun's rays, as well as highlighting the signs and symptoms of this type of cancer."