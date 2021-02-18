West Ham MP has jab and urges people to accept Covid-19 vaccine

Published: 3:46 PM February 18, 2021

The MP for West Ham has urged everyone to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving her inoculation.

Lyn Brown was vaccinated at Sir Ludwig Guttmann Health & Wellbeing Centre in Stratford on Wednesday, February 17.

Ms Brown said: "I was pleased to be called to receive my vaccine. I have watched the first four target groups of residents get themselves vaccinated with delight and now it is my turn.

"I was grateful to be able to attend the centre in Stratford. The staff were lovely, efficient and helpful. I’m happy to report it didn’t hurt at all. I don’t even have a scratch.

"It is so important all residents accept their invitation and go to their appointment. Our NHS has been absolutely brilliant throughout this pandemic and are rolling out the vaccine quickly and efficiently. I have been so impressed with the way our GPs in Newham have operated the vaccine service.

"Please everyone, when your time comes, have the jab. Let’s get back to normal, safely, as soon as we can."