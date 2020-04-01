Search

Advanced search

Lyn Brown working hard for West Ham residents as she battles back from suspected coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:06 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 01 April 2020

Lyn Brown official photo

Lyn Brown official photo

Lyn Brown

Coronavirus has rocked the UK, with deprived areas such as Newham particularly affected by a pandemic that has stolen jobs, closed schools and raised endless questions.

The borough has 250 confirmed cases so far, with West Ham MP Lyn Brown convinced she contracted the virus not long after health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago.

Though she still feels fatigued, Ms Brown is working hard from home to help her constituents.

“My staff team are brilliant,” she said. “We are fielding more calls from constituents; the issues include job losses, relatives stuck abroad and helping those with no recourse to public funds.”

Ms Brown hasn’t been tested; she explained that upon calling 111 she was told she would be, but wasn’t contacted after that.

The long-serving MP understands this, highlighting that “all the cuts made to the health service over the last ten years has made it harder for the NHS to respond”.

One positive, she said, is that the borough’s clinical commissioning group (CCG) has taken over the 111 helpline, meaning that GPs will now answer the phones.

Ms Brown added that her happiness about this change is “nothing against 111, they just couldn’t cope”, before emphasising that “this will improve the service to the people of West Ham”.

Though slightly frustrated to have not been tested, Lyn said she’s happy “to be in the same boat” as her constituents.

She wants the people of West Ham to know that she is fighting for them, challenging a government whose response she considers “slow”.

Ms Brown has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, requesting an extra £10 per week in child benefit. She described the lack of measures for children as “one of the largest gaps”.

Pointing to the 4.2 million children in poverty in the UK, she argued the current amount “simply cannot perform the role it once did”.

Her parting message is of positivity and solidarity. Ms Brown asked people to donate to the West Ham foodbank if they can, before reserving special praise for The Magpie Project who help those in temporary accommodation.

The MP concluded by applauding a community that “always rises to the occasion”, asking them to remain “considerate of one another” during such a difficult time.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats where a makeshift morgue is being built. Picture: Liz Whitworth

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats where a makeshift morgue is being built. Picture: Liz Whitworth

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Poplar man, 28, charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wimbledon cancelled

Wimbledon signage at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Some 10 years on, O’s fans grateful to former manager Slade for successful reign

O's boss Russell Slade happy after a win at Colchester on August 31, 2013. Pic: Simon O'Connor

West Ham in Europe 1975-76: So close to glory

Trevor Brooking celebrates after the Frankfurtt wu

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's
Drive 24