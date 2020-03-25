Coronavirus: London City Airport could be used by government as all scheduled flights grounded

There will be no flights to or from London City Airport until the end of April, the airport has confirmed - but may be used by emergency services during the coronavirus crisis.

From this evening (Wednesday, March 25) all scheduled flights will be grounded. The measure is expected to last until the end of April although will remain under review.

An airport spokesman said: “Following the government’s latest instructions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily suspend all commercial and private flights from the airport.

“At this point in this fast-moving and unprecedented situation, we think this is the responsible thing to do for the safety and wellbeing of our staff, passengers and everyone associated with the airport.”

The location of the airport - close to the NHS Nightingale field hospital being set up at the ExCeL - means that it could prove important in the transportation of supplies during the pandemic.

The spokesman added: “We have offered the use of London’s most central airport to the government in case it can be used by the emergency services or other agencies to support the national effort to combat the outbreak of this virus and provide care to people in need.

“Supporting the community remains a priority for us. Now, more than ever, we want to help however we can.”

He also confirmed that all staff will continue to be employed while the airport is closed and will return to work as soon as possible.

Anyone due to fly to or from London City Airport in the coming weeks should be contacted directly by their airline.