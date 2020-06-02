Search

‘They are the real superheroes’: West Silvertown boy, 5, sends ‘Love to the NHS’ with musical tribute

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 June 2020

Little Sam pays tribute to key workers in Love to the NHS (Stay at Home). Picture: Julio Cabacinha/Marcus Jay

Little Sam pays tribute to key workers in Love to the NHS (Stay at Home). Picture: Julio Cabacinha/Marcus Jay

A five year old boy has released a song celebrating “superhero” key workers and urging people to stay at home.

Sam and Julio at home in West Silvertown. Picture: Julio CabacinhaSam and Julio at home in West Silvertown. Picture: Julio Cabacinha

Sam Cabacinha, also known as Little Sam, from West Silvertown recorded Love to the NHS at home under lockdown with the help of dad Julio, friends and family.

Sam, who is in Year 1 at Halsville Primary, said: “It was a lot of fun. People should stay at home so they don’t get the virus.

“I did the song for the people not to be scared and to say thank you and give people hope that everything will be okay.” In the video, Justin Bieber fan Sam can be seen asking himself which superhero he wants to become, shaking his head when he appears in Spiderman, Flash and Peter Pan costumes before giving a big nod after jumping into a doctor’s uniform to represent all key workers.

“They protect us and they are the real superheroes,” Sam explained.

Dad Julio added: “The message is to say thank you to everyone. It doesn’t get said a lot about how a five year old child feels about [coronavirus]. This song says we can have fun, smile, give hope and say thank you.”

The idea began when Sam asked his parents if it was safe to return to school following the government’s announcement certain primary year groups could go back on June 1.

Julio explained lockdown easing plans were at an early stage, but Sam – who wants to protect monkeys and be a dancer when he’s older – replied he would be “staying home”.

The 34 year old conference administrator, whose hobby is making Portuguese kizomba music, then combined the phrase with a tune he was working on.

Marcus Jay mixed the track, which took a week to record, along with the video that includes footage from family and friends’ children dubbed the #TheStayHomeKrew.

Fellow members of online forum Newham Parents Action Group encouraged Julio to share the track while the mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz described it as brilliant in a daily coronavirus briefing.

“If we can get key workers out there to listen and put a smile on their faces, then it will be a win,” Julio said.

The track should be available to download on June 5. Visit @OfficialLittleSam on Facebook or @official_littlesam on Instagram.

