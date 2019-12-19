Leisure centre works: Soft play and gym upgrades in Forest Gate, pool mobility lifts installed in East Ham and Plaistow

Work has begun to upgrade the soft play area and gym facilities at Atherton Leisure Centre in Forest Gate.

It will create more space in the existing upstairs gym areas while a new, programmable gym on the ground floor will allow better access and more specialised group sessions.

There will be new cardio and strength equipment, stretching mats and a Synrgy 360T area.

The new soft play area will offer three levels to explore, including a twin lane slide, rope-bridge, bash bags and a separate baby area.

The upstairs gym area and swimming pools will be open as normal during the works, and it's expected to re-open on Thursday, January 2.

Full replacement of a faulty lift is expected to be complete by spring 2020.

Meanwhile, Poolpod platform lifts have been installed at East Ham Leisure Centre and Newham Leisure Centre in Plaistow to allow easy, independent and dignified pool access for swimmers with restricted mobility.

Councillor James Asser said: "It is very important that we continue to improve accessibility for all our residents so everyone can take the benefits that come from regular exercise."