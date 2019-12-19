Search

Leisure centre works: Soft play and gym upgrades in Forest Gate, pool mobility lifts installed in East Ham and Plaistow

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 December 2019

Atherton Leisure Centre in Forest Gate. Picture: Google street view.

Atherton Leisure Centre in Forest Gate. Picture: Google street view.

Work has begun to upgrade the soft play area and gym facilities at Atherton Leisure Centre in Forest Gate.

It will create more space in the existing upstairs gym areas while a new, programmable gym on the ground floor will allow better access and more specialised group sessions.

There will be new cardio and strength equipment, stretching mats and a Synrgy 360T area.

The new soft play area will offer three levels to explore, including a twin lane slide, rope-bridge, bash bags and a separate baby area.

The upstairs gym area and swimming pools will be open as normal during the works, and it's expected to re-open on Thursday, January 2.

Full replacement of a faulty lift is expected to be complete by spring 2020.

Meanwhile, Poolpod platform lifts have been installed at East Ham Leisure Centre and Newham Leisure Centre in Plaistow to allow easy, independent and dignified pool access for swimmers with restricted mobility.

Councillor James Asser said: "It is very important that we continue to improve accessibility for all our residents so everyone can take the benefits that come from regular exercise."

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

‘I don’t feel safe anymore’: Victim appeals for witnesses after alleged attack by schoolboy in Plaistow

The victim first encountered a group in Plaistow High Street before the alleged attack in Swete Street. Picture: Google

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

