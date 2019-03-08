East Ham woman crowned 'volunteer of the year' by mental health trust

Kristine Olsen-Vetland speaking to the crowd. Ms Olsen-Vetland won 'volunteer of the year' for her work at the East Ham Care Centre. Picture: (ELFT). ELFT

A woman who volunteers at the East Ham Care Centre has been hailed as 'volunteer of the year' by east London's mental health trust.

Kristine Olsen-Vetland started volunteering four years ago and is now at the centre three to four days a week.

Chief executive of the East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) Dr Navina Evans presented her with the award.

"Kristine brings great enthusiasm and generates new and creative ideas for the activities programme for older people who are cared for at the Centre.

"She demonstrates passion for caring and naturally elicits trust from patients and staff."

Ms Olsen-Vetland received the prize with shock. She said she loved spending her time at the centre and was happy she can use her experience to help people.

Volunteers fill a range of roles at ELFT.

The trust is currently looking for people like volunteer hairdressers and barbers, people to run yoga and dance activities, and meters and greeters.

Training and travel expenses are provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call 020 7655 4019 or email elft.volunteerenq@nhs.net.