Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

East Ham woman crowned 'volunteer of the year' by mental health trust

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 June 2019

Kristine Olsen-Vetland speaking to the crowd. Ms Olsen-Vetland won 'volunteer of the year' for her work at the East Ham Care Centre. Picture: (ELFT).

Kristine Olsen-Vetland speaking to the crowd. Ms Olsen-Vetland won 'volunteer of the year' for her work at the East Ham Care Centre. Picture: (ELFT).

ELFT

A woman who volunteers at the East Ham Care Centre has been hailed as 'volunteer of the year' by east London's mental health trust.

Kristine Olsen-Vetland started volunteering four years ago and is now at the centre three to four days a week.

Chief executive of the East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) Dr Navina Evans presented her with the award.

"Kristine brings great enthusiasm and generates new and creative ideas for the activities programme for older people who are cared for at the Centre.

You may also want to watch:

"She demonstrates passion for caring and naturally elicits trust from patients and staff."

Ms Olsen-Vetland received the prize with shock. She said she loved spending her time at the centre and was happy she can use her experience to help people.

Volunteers fill a range of roles at ELFT.

The trust is currently looking for people like volunteer hairdressers and barbers, people to run yoga and dance activities, and meters and greeters.

Training and travel expenses are provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call 020 7655 4019 or email elft.volunteerenq@nhs.net.

Most Read

Firefighters tackle Millennium Mills fire

Firefighters tackle the fire at Millennium Mills. Picture: LFB

Stratford story centre offering free entry for Newham residents

A young girl plays at the Discover Children's Story Centre. Picture: Jessica Ziebland

Community transport scheme aims to combat loneliness

The door to store scheme will help get people with mobility problems out of the house. Picture: Paul Fox

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Gang targets pizza delivery driver in East Ham robbery

A pizza delivery driver was attacked by a gang of youngsters iin Napier Road, East Ham on Saturday, June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

Firefighters tackle Millennium Mills fire

Firefighters tackle the fire at Millennium Mills. Picture: LFB

Stratford story centre offering free entry for Newham residents

A young girl plays at the Discover Children's Story Centre. Picture: Jessica Ziebland

Community transport scheme aims to combat loneliness

The door to store scheme will help get people with mobility problems out of the house. Picture: Paul Fox

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Gang targets pizza delivery driver in East Ham robbery

A pizza delivery driver was attacked by a gang of youngsters iin Napier Road, East Ham on Saturday, June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Newham Recorder

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

East Ham woman crowned ‘volunteer of the year’ by mental health trust

Kristine Olsen-Vetland speaking to the crowd. Ms Olsen-Vetland won 'volunteer of the year' for her work at the East Ham Care Centre. Picture: (ELFT).

Two charged in connection with Stratford murder

Whalebone Lane, running along the north side of Stratford Park. Picture: Google.

Community transport scheme aims to combat loneliness

The door to store scheme will help get people with mobility problems out of the house. Picture: Paul Fox

Cricket: Somerset bowlers show way against Essex

Jamie Overton of Somerset celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Westley during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 23rd June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists