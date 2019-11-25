Video

MasterChef host John Torode serves Christmas dinner for Newham University Hospital staff

Christmas came early to Newham University Hospital as celebrity chef John Torode surprised staff with a festive feast.

The MasterChef presenter gave doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants and support staff a lunch break to remember when he served up turkey wellington with all the trimmings, followed by poached pears and frangipane.

His visit to the Glen Road, Plaistow hospital was part of a campaign by gift card company One4all to reward those who miss out on spending Christmas with their families because they are working or helping others. Those who tucked into the dinner were also given a gift card as a Christmas present.

John said: "While most of us clock off for Christmas Day to spend quality time celebrating with our loved ones, not everyone gets to enjoy this - whether it's because they are working or because they are sacrificing their day to help others.

"Christmas is all about giving, so I couldn't be happier to partner with One4all Gift Cards to give something back to the remarkable NHS staff at Newham University Hospital who will be dedicating their time to those in hospital or receiving medical care over Christmas."

The hospital's canteen was given a festive makeover for the occasion with Christmas trees and decorations on Friday, November 22.

Nina Ives, junior sister at Newham University Hospital, said: "I've worked the past two Christmases, over both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

"I work in the Infection Prevention department caring for patients throughout the whole hospital so it really is a year-round job."

The 45-year-old added: "It was such a treat to meet John Torode and enjoy a meal specially prepared by him. It was a lovely reminder that the time we sacrifice with our own friends and family at Christmas isn't taken for granted and helps motivate staff at this time of year."

Aoife Davey, group marketing director at One4all said: "While this won't replace a Christmas Day spent with friends and family, we do hope it's gives these hardworking NHS workers a unique Christmas experience they remember fondly in years to come."