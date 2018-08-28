GP appointments available on Christmas Day

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 December 2018

Appointments are available over Christmas. Picture: PA

Appointments are available over Christmas. Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Opening hours at GP surgeries in Newham have been extended over the holiday period, including the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day bank holidays.

People can now book urgent appointments every weekday evening between 6.30pm and 10pm or weekend appointments between 8am and 8pm, through the Seven Day Primary Care Access service in the area.

Dr Muhammad Naqvi said: “We understand our patients are leading increasingly busy lives and there is now much more demand to be able to see a GP outside normal working hours.

“Having services later in the evening, and at weekends and bank holidays, makes it easier for people to be seen more quickly and at a time that better suits them, and this even includes being able to see a GP on Christmas day.”

If you need to see a doctor or practice nurse over the festive season, call the booking line directly on 020 7540 9949.

