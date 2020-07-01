Things to do with the children: 5 ways to keep them happy and healthy at home for less

Encouraging the kids to play outside will help them stay fit and active. Picture: Getty Images Archant

With summer in full swing, make the most of your garden with fun games and activities that all the family can play.

Spend less on picture books, musical toys, and puzzles when you join Widilo. Picture: Getty Images

Sacha from Widilo explains how to hunt for a bargain online and gather everything you need to keep the kids active and entertained.

1. Encourage their creativity

Browse widilo.co.uk for inspiration and kick start a fun family day at home. Picture: Getty Images Browse widilo.co.uk for inspiration and kick start a fun family day at home. Picture: Getty Images

Find fun craft projects you and the children can do together.

“You can spend quality time together. Arts and crafts will also encourage the children to play and experiment with shapes and colours, helping to them to develop their motor skills and mental cognition,” Sacha said.

“It will keep them busy for hours and it doesn’t cost much to buy the materials you need.”

Search Widilo’s toys and games section to find discount codes and cashback deals on paint supplies, puzzles and miniature chairs and tables the children can use to build their crafting area.

2. Make learning fun

Save on retailers like JoJo Maman Bebe when you join the site and spend less on picture books, musical toys, and alphabet and number puzzles.

“Children can have fun learning as they play. This will help to stimulate their minds no matter what stage of development they are in. It will also help prepare younger children for starting school,” Sacha said.

It’s free to become a Widilo member and you’ll gain instant access to hundreds of online deals. You can download the Widilo browser extension to make sure you don’t miss out on a chance to save money when shopping online.

3. Get everyone involved

Make the most of the time you have with your children. No matter how old they are, you can find games and activities to enjoy together as a family.

Browse widilo.co.uk for inspiration and kick start a fun family day at home. With a list of all their top deals in one place, you can save time shopping around, and spend more time looking at the things you want.

“Save money at the Disney shop and buy skittles, Frisbees and badminton sets for the garden,” Sacha suggested.

“Invest in a set of water blasters and cool down with a family water fight.”

4. Help them stay active

Encouraging the kids to play outside will help them stay fit and active.

“It’s an excellent way to coax them off screens and encourage them to get their daily hour of exercise and yours too if you play a family game of football or cricket,” Sacha said.

“Use our site to find savings at retailers like Very where you can buy trampolines, activity centres and swing and slide sets for the little ones to play and exercise on,” Sacha said.

5. Create the perfect playroom

Transform their bedroom into the ultimate play den. If you need more space, why not consider converting part of the living area into a playroom? The kids will have somewhere to store their toys and play while you relax in the rest of the house.

Search Widilo for savings from retailers like BedWorld and buy a bunk bed. The children will enjoy playing and camping out together. A new mattress will help them get the restful night’s sleep they need to keep going throughout the day.

Explore Widilo’s home and garden section to find discounts on furniture and DIY materials. Repaint the room in their favourite colour. Build shelves or buy an ottoman to store toys and help keep the space tidy.

Shopping online with Widilo

“We are constantly reviewing our offers to ensure we can deliver the very best savings on popular brands and your favourite stores,” Sacha said.

“We can help you find everything you need to keep your children safe, happy and healthy at home.”

Visit widilo.co.uk to sign up for free.

You’ll receive a £5 welcome bonus and 50 reward points that you can collect and exchange for a Netflix gift card or MacBook Pro.